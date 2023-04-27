Deputies: Hall man arrested with one of largest child porn collections ever seen

A Flowery Branch man faces more than 1,000 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found child pornography on his electronic devices, according to authorities.

Joshua Spratlin Rivers, 40, was charged with 1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked Wednesday, April 26, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The case started April 13 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rivers saved hundreds of images of child porn to his electronic devices over an eight-month period beginning in September.

Investigators searched his home Wednesday and took 15 electronic devices. They arrested Rivers at the Browns Bridge Road headquarters after an interview.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the case is among the biggest ever involving child pornography.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit processed Rivers’ electronic devices.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges are possible.