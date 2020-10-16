Department of Education audit on UNG finds incomplete, inaccurate crime stats for past years

An audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General said the University of North Georgia “did not have effective controls to ensure that it reported complete and accurate Clery Act crime statistics.”



“North Georgia’s reported Clery Act crime statistics for calendar years 2015-2017 were not complete and accurate,” according to the audit report released Sept. 11. “As a result, the statistics did not provide reliable information to current and prospective students, their families and other members of the campus community for making decisions about personal safety and security.”

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act was signed into law in 1990 to make public universities and colleges release crime statistics.

The law was named after Jeanne Clery, who was raped and murdered in 1986, according to the Clery Center.

University spokeswoman Sylvia Carson said the inspector general’s office began routine Clery Act audits in 2019 of many colleges and universities that included UNG.

The audit found some under reporting in 2015-2017 due to “inadvertent technical errors,” Carson said.