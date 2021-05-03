DeMarvin Bennett sentenced after jury found him guilty of murdering Jack Hough

An officer testified about an Aug. 27 incident when Bennett was allowed to leave his cell to get juice but allegedly refused to return to his cell.



The officer testified Bennett lunged at him and tried to toss him over the railing. After the deputy and an inmate assisting with lunch got Bennett to the ground, the deputy said Bennett tried to get the deputy’s Taser.

Multiple law enforcement witnesses testified during the trial about two .380 handguns found — a Remington in the side pocket of Hough’s car and an Accu-Tek found in a storm drain at the Ridgecrest Apartments less than a mile from the crime scene.

Vanna Kelley of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified that the Accu-Tek was the gun used in the shooting.

“At the time, I informed the agent that it’s possible that even though the cartridge case was not fired in the Remington that perhaps one time it had been cycled through the Remington without being fired and then loaded into a second gun,” Kelley testified.

Defense attorney Matt Leipold asked the court to find “as a sentencing fact” that the Accu-Tek was Hough’s gun and that Bennett did not bring that to the scene.