By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Dawsonville man sentenced in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol case
Benjamin Torre
Benjamin Harry Torre, 24, of Dawsonville, was taken into custody by the FBI on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, following a nationwide manhunt for individuals that were captured in pictures and videos violently breaching the U.S. Capitol. on Jan. 6, 2021. Torre, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to the misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. (Photo provided by the Department of Justice)

A Dawsonville man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, through a broken window told a Washington, D.C., judge Thursday, July 7, he was remorseful for his actions and took responsibility.

Benjamin Torre, 24, pleaded guilty in March to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was sentenced Thursday to 12 months on probation, with two months on monitored house arrest. In addition to 60 hours of community service, Torre was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol and a $1,113 fine. 

This story will be updated