Dahlonega man dies after vehicle accident in Cumming

A 68-year-old Dahlonega man died after a single-vehicle accident on Thursday, June 18, near Clay Creek Falls Drive in Cumming, according to the Georgia State Patrol.







Troopers from Post 37 in Cumming responded to the incident on Thursday, and the investigation found that a 2015 Nissan Murano had been traveling west on Ga. 9 before driving off the north shoulder of the road and hitting a culvert.





Both Bobby Chaffin, the driver, and Judy Chaffin, the passenger, suffered “visible injuries,” Troopers from Post 37 said. The two 68-year-olds were taken to an area hospital, and Bobby Chaffin died from his injuries on Friday, June 19. The status of Judie Chaffin’s condition has yet to be released.