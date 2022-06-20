Dahlonega man charged with felony murder from February fentanyl death





According to the warrants, Evans gave Malcolm Ogletree, 34, the fentanyl around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of Candler and Baker roads. Ogletree died that day, according to his obituary.

“We will continue to thoroughly investigate each and every overdose call, those that wish to poison our society will be held responsible,” Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “We must utilize all available resources to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemic and will do so to the best of our abilities.”

Regarding the delay between the death and Evans’ arrest, Lt. Kevin Holbrook said death cases “take time to review and follow up on information and evidence.”

“Many times when we swear out warrants of this nature we want to ensure the subjects are in custody before we release information for safety and security,” Holbrook wrote in an email.

No further information on the case was released.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Evans was arrested in April on drug charges and motor vehicle theft. He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

The Times has reached out to Evans’ attorney, Jake Shapiro, for comment.



