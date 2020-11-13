DA: First grand jury since COVID had ‘no glitches,’ still have more than 300 cases to go

With more than 300 cases to be presented to the grand jury, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the first grand jury session this week since the COVID-19 outbreak went smoothly and with “no glitches.”



Darragh’s office presented 29 cases this week to the grand jury. According to court documents, the cases primarily involved counts of theft, burglary, drug offenses and weapons charges.

Darragh said there are still 321 cases ready to go for grand jury, and he said he expects to present 150 cases total to the grand jury before the end of the year.

The grand jury this week met in a Hall County courtroom, but the cases will soon be heard at the Gainesville Municipal Court.

“We think that will go as smoothly, but it will be different,” Darragh said.