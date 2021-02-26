Court officials preparing — and hoping for — return to normal trial schedule as pandemic backlog grows

The court has created a short list of cases to be called for trial March 10, all of which are drug cases ranging from possession of synthetic cannabinoids to trafficking methamphetamine.

As a caveat, Hall County court administrator Jason Stephenson said “any trial is contingent upon (Georgia Supreme Court Chief) Justice (Harold D.) Melton lifting the statewide suspension on jury trials in his next emergency order on March 9.”

“Judge Oliver will then make a final determination in consultation with other judicial and health officials based on local virus conditions,” Stephenson said.

Only one case will be heard that week.

In the Hall County Jail, there are 338 defendants awaiting trial on felony charges.