Court officials choose site to host trial in Dixon slaying

London Alexander Clements, Brayan Omar Cruz, Eric Edgardo Velazquez and Hector Garcia-Solis were all charged with malice murder in an August 2019 indictment in the fatal shooting of Dixon.



According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dixon attempted to stop a stolen vehicle July 7, 2019, that was occupied by four men, which led to a chase.

Dixon and another deputy encountered Garcia-Solis at Highland Avenue in Gainesville, where gunshots were fired, according to the GBI.

Dixon was shot once and died from the wound, according to authorities.