County plans to spend up to $300,000 in rebranding fire department

Hall County plans to spend up to $300,000 for rebranding the fire department to Hall County Fire and Rescue.

In a video announcing the changes, Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said the impetus to transition from Hall County Fire Services was a $10,000 pay incentive for paramedics adopted in March. Previously, paramedics received a 7.5% pay bump over the firefighter salary.

“That was all part of us trying to change our culture and really heighten the importance of the EMS part of what we do,” Armstrong said. “… Hall County Fire Services has been the name of the department, but, in my opinion, didn’t really reflect all the other services that we provided.”