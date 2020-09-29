Community encouraged to line streets for Lt. Hollingsworth procession, which will close these roads Sept. 30

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging members of the community to line Gainesville roadways Wednesday, Sept. 30, as a procession for sheriff’s office Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth passes.

The procession will close all lanes of Browns Bridge Road between Memorial Park Drive and McEver Road between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. The southbound lanes of McEver Road between Browns Bridge Road and Free Chapel will also be closed during that time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hollingsworth, 52, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a head-on collision just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, near Clermont.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Hollingsworth was the sheriff’s office lieutenant over the Office of Professional Standards, according to Hall sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran.

Hollingsworth’s service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and sheriff’s office facilities will be closed during that time.

There will also be rolling closures at intersections including Dawsonville Highway to Pearl Nix Parkway, Pearl Nix Parkway to Browns Bridge Road and Browns Bridge Road to Memorial Park Drive while the family is escorted to the procession route.