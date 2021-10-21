Closing arguments set for Friday in Webster Daniel trial

Attorneys will offer closing arguments Friday, Oct. 22, in the Webster Daniel sexual battery trial, and the jury will likely enter deliberations after that.
Daniel, the former Chestatee High School girls’ basketball coach, was charged with simple battery, simple assault, reckless conduct and sexual battery involving a 16-year-old student in November 2017.
Authorities said the former coach “engaged in unwanted sexual contact” and was accused of touching the girl’s breast and pressing his penis against her body, according to court documents.
The state brought the last of its witnesses Thursday morning, Anjana Freeman, who offered testimony as an expert in fields including sexual predatory behavior and the effects of trauma on victims. Freeman is also the mental health clinician for the Gainesville Police Department.
The state’s case rested around noon Thursday.
During the defense’s case, Daniel did not testify.
Defense attorney Joseph Summer claimed in his opening statement that Daniel and the girl’s mother were having an extramarital affair before the girl made her complaint and that the girl “figured out about this affair” and became angry at Daniel.
The girl’s mother said she disclosed the affair to the girl roughly a week after the allegations against Daniel, Investigator Brett Roach testified Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The jury will return at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in State Court Judge Larry Baldwin II’s court.