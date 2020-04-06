Clermont man accused of shooting at neighbors' cars

A Clermont man is accused of firing a gun multiple times into two cars while yelling profanities at people in another house on his street, according to authorities.



William Charles Culpepper, 43, was charged with two counts each of terroristic threats and first-degree criminal damage to property.

The incident happened between 7-8 a.m. Thursday, April 2 on King Street in Clermont.

“According to initial details, Culpepper fired his handgun several times into the two vehicles while yelling profanities at two men inside the home where the vehicles were parked,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.

No one was injured, but there was more than $1,000 in damage.

Deputies arrested Culpepper hours later at his King Street residence.

“I’m unaware of the exact living arrangements with the (other) residence, but the individuals inside were somehow affiliated with it and were rightfully there,” Booth wrote in an email.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the incident.

Culpepper was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm on the property of another and reckless conduct.

He is being held at the Hall County Jail on a $32,200 bond.

No attorney information was available Monday, April 6.