Clarke County man dies in Lake Lanier boating accident

A Clarke County man is believed to have drowned after jumping from a boat near Duckett Mill Campground off Lake Lanier.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified the victim as Bruce Lee Hild, 59, of Winterville.
"In our records, the death will be classified as a boating fatality since he entered the water from a moving vehicle," DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said Saturday, July 4.
The incident took place after 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the campground off Duckett Mill Road in northwest Hall County. Authorities recovered his body later in the evening, according to the DNR.
Authorities are still investigating.