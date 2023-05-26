Update: Cherokee Bluff High girls’ soccer coach accused of molesting girl, defense attorney asks people to ‘withhold judgment’

Update: Cook’s lawyer told The Times that his client maintains his innocence and asked people to withhold judgment.

The child making the accusations is a girl.

Flowery Branch police said the girl “was a friend of the family and not one of Cook’s students.”

“Cal and his family and friends were in absolute shock over these allegations when they came out,” said Gainesville attorney Graham McKinnon. “Throughout Calvin’s life and teaching career, his character and reputation have been outstanding and beyond reproach, and we just ask the community to please withhold judgment at this stage in the process.”

Police spokesman Todd Templeton said they received a report on April 24 that Cook “molested a child under the age of 10 while the child was spending the night at his family's home.”

The incident happened at 9 a.m. April 7, 2021, two years before Cook’s arrest, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, Cook pulled down the victim's pants and touched her genital and thigh area.

Cook has worked for Hall County Schools since Aug. 1, 2018. He is the head girls’ soccer coach at Cherokee Bluff High and teaches physical education at Cherokee Bluff Middle. Cherokee Bluff was ranked No. 4 in the state this year in soccer before falling to Lovett in the state playoffs in April.



