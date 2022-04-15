As caseloads increase, number of attorneys for public defenders, prosecutors decreases





Morris said they have had “losses in our office that were difficult to deal with,” coupled with the turbulence of trying cases during COVID and other economic influences.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down courts, the public defender’s office in Hall County had 1,346 cases and 11 attorneys between five Superior Court courtrooms in April 2020, meaning 122 cases per attorney.

Now, the Hall office has 1,489 cases and seven attorneys for Superior Court, which is roughly 213 cases per attorney.

Willis, who worked at the office for 17 years and represented more than 2,500 defendants, left the office and hung up his own shingle on Main Street roughly a month ago.

Another experienced attorney, David Hoffer, died June 13, a week before he was set to represent Hector Garcia-Solis at trial in the fatal shooting of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Dixon.

Attorney Matt Leipold was selected last month to take up the fourth Juvenile Court judgeship, taking on some Superior Court civil matters in the immediate future.

According to court administration, Chief Magistrate Court Judge Margaret Gregory plans to appoint Senior Assistant Public Defender Andy Maddox to a part-time position with Magistrate Court beginning in May.

Willis said he feels the attrition is being felt across the state.

“Talking with other defenders in other offices and hearing what’s going on in their offices, it’s the same thing,” he said.

When speculating on the difficulty hiring attorneys, Morris said he feels there seems to be less interest among the attorney pool in public service. It’s no secret that public defenders make considerably less than what they could make in private practice.

At a time marked by inflation, Morris said there’s also “lots more litigation,” meaning law firms are hiring at a higher rate than in the past.

Running the office, which must defend clients facing the possibility of life in prison, requires balance, Morris said.

He said he tries to have a stable with experienced lawyers, mid-level people and attorneys starting fresh.

Willis said he feels his former clients are in good hands.

“There are fantastic trial lawyers at that office that are as good or better than any you can buy,” Willis said. “That’s the truth. That’s still the truth.”

Morris said he believed they were in a state of renewal with fewer mid-level and experienced attorneys, and four of his attorneys were recently admitted to the bar.