Buford parents indicted in death of girl, 5

A Buford couple were indicted last week on felony murder charges in what prosecutors describe as the starvation death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to court documents.

Jerrail Maurice Mickens and Porscha Danielle Mickens were each charged Oct. 27 with two counts each of felony murder and first-degree child cruelty in the June 8, 2020 death of Kylie Mickens.

Hall County prosecutors wrote in the indictment that the couple deprived the child of “necessary sustenance to the extent that (Kylie’s) health and wellbeing was jeopardized” while also failing to seek “appropriate medical treatment.”

Kylie weighed 7 pounds when she died, according to records.

Hall County deputies received reports on June 7, 2020, from Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials regarding Kylie’s condition when she was brought to the hospital by her parents, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth previously told The Times.

The girl was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she died the next day.

After an autopsy and four-month investigation, authorities charged the parents with felony murder in October 2020.

Hall County Deputy Coroner James Bell previously told The Times the girl was diagnosed with 1p36 deletion syndrome.

“Affected individuals usually have weak muscle tone and swallowing difficulties,” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. “Other features include a small head that is unusually short and wide; vision and hearing problems; abnormalities of the skeleton, heart, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, or genitalia; and distinctive facial features.”

Defense attorney Corinne Mull said they had a second autopsy performed by an expert who “seems to think the child was not starved.”

Mull said she was still hopeful that her clients would prevail on the charges.