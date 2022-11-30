Braselton woman, 69, ejected from vehicle, killed in crash

A Braselton woman was ejected from a minivan and killed after the vehicle hit an embankment Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Hall County, according to authorities.
The rear-seat passenger of a Dodge Caravan, Silvia Franco Mireles, 69, was killed in the crash.
Georgia State Patrol troopers responded around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Tanners Mill Road.
Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville, was driving the Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road on a right-hand curve.
State patrol said Estala was driving too fast on the wet road and traveled off the road’s shoulder, hitting an embankment head-on.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is working the crash, and charges are pending.