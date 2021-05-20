Braselton couple accused of fraud scheme involving millions of CARES Act funds

A Braselton couple is accused in a scheme involving shell companies applying for CARES Act funding that resulted in more than $4 million in loans.



Paul Kwak, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, are charged in a federal court indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple counts of wire fraud.

The allegations concern the Economic Impact Disaster Loan program, which is run through the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.