Braselton couple accused of fraud scheme involving millions of CARES Act funds

A Braselton couple is accused in a scheme involving shell companies applying for CARES Act funding that resulted in more than $4 million in loans.
Paul Kwak, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, are charged in a federal court indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple counts of wire fraud.
The allegations concern the Economic Impact Disaster Loan program, which is run through the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Kwaks allegedly “conspired to submit fraudulent (Economic Impact Disaster Loan) applications in the names of shell companies that had no employees and conducted no business activities, to the tune of millions of dollars.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the couple was allegedly connected to more than 70 fraudulent applications that resulted in more than $4 million in loans. Authorities said about half of their applications were successful.
Paul Kwak was also charged with a count of concealment of money laundering. According to the indictment, Paul Kwak transferred $70,000 to himself and $80,000 to Michelle Kwak in August 2020 involving the loan program’s proceeds.
“Fraudulent applications divert the limited pool of funds Congress allocated for pandemic relief from legitimate businesses in need of assistance,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement. “By defrauding the Small Business Administration, the defendants harmed hardworking business owners whom the CARES Act was intended to help.”
Defense attorneys Thomas Daniel Church and Warren Carl Lietz III did not immediately return calls for comment Thursday, May 20.
According to information provided by an FBI special agent, the case began in September 2020 when a South Korean man contacted the FBI through his attorney and told authorities that Paul Kwak allegedly “committed (Economic Impact Disaster Loan) fraud using his identity information.”
Months later, the man told the FBI he learned of Paul Kwak the year before by watching Kwak’s videos on YouTube.
According to the agent’s information, Paul Kwak appeared in a video called “(Economic Impact Disaster Loan), disaster assistance you don’t have to pay back,” which was in Korean.
“In the video, Paul Kwak told the viewers that the federal government had released a large amount of assistance money that does not need to be paid back,” according to the agent. “Paul Kwak explained that applicants can receive thousands to tens of thousands of dollars in assistance without collateral or a co-signer, using only the applicant’s electronic signature. Further, Paul Kwak told the viewers that one of his clients had recently received a $150,000 (Economic Impact Disaster Loan).”