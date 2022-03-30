Police: Boyfriend punches pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, says he doesn’t want the baby

A Gainesville man was accused of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and telling her he did not want to have a baby with her, according to authorities.
Koa Barker, 17, was charged with battery to an unborn child, misdemeanor battery, aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
The incident occurred Saturday morning at a home off Wood Acres Road in Gainesville, Cpl. Jessica Van said.
According to the warrants, Barker was accused of punching the victim twice in the stomach “after having stated that he did not wish to have a child with her.” The 18-year-old woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant, replied that it was “too late for an abortion,” according to the warrant.
It is legal to have an abortion up to 20 weeks, though a bill awaiting a Supreme Court ruling would move that to about six weeks.
Barker was also accused of choking the woman “while telling her that he wanted to kill her,” slapping her and shoving a door into her, according to the warrants.
Van was unclear on the medical status of the mother and the unborn child.
He was also charged with five counts of obstruction of an officer for not obeying orders and “pulling away to resist arrest,” according to the warrant.
Barker remains in the Hall County Jail.
The Times has requested the incident reports from the Gainesville Police Department.
Defense attorney Chris van Rossem declined to comment when contacted by The Times Wednesday, March 30.