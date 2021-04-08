Bethlehem man charged in connection with death of Gainesville woman found outside apartment

A Bethlehem man has been charged with murder in an investigation into a Gainesville woman found dead outside of an apartment complex last week, police said.
Gianluca Gomez, 30, faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the investigation into the death of Lilian Andrade, 26, of Gainesville.
Gomez is currently in the Barrow County Detention Center with no bond.
Police were called around 2:30 a.m. March 30 regarding a woman found dead in the 600 block of Tate Street.
Police have still not released information on the autopsy performed last week.
“As soon as there was an indication foul play was involved, I wanted to make sure we had as many resources (as) possible to bring a swift and just investigation to the table for our community,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “We had a victim of a violent crime in our community, and I knew time was of the essence. We have family and friends of the victim whose lives have been forever changed because of this heinous act. The sooner we had answers and a suspect in custody, the sooner our community can start the healing process.”
Information gathered in canvassing the neighborhood and other evidence led them to seek a search warrant for Gomez’ home after coordinating with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The search was performed Thursday, April 1, and Gomez was charged with two violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
“I am thankful for our investigators and their coordination with the GBI,” Parrish said in a statement. “This outcome would not have been possible without their dedication to serving our community. I am proud to lead an agency that is truly passionate about seeking justice and ridding our community of evil. More importantly, I am proud of the hearts they have that love our community.”
Police did not respond to calls and emails seeking more information on the case Wednesday, April 7.