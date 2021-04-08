Bethlehem man charged in connection with death of Gainesville woman found outside apartment

A Bethlehem man has been charged with murder in an investigation into a Gainesville woman found dead outside of an apartment complex last week, police said.

Gianluca Gomez, 30, faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the investigation into the death of Lilian Andrade, 26, of Gainesville.