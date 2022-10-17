Authorities release name of homeless homicide victim killed more than two weeks ago

A homicide victim found more than two weeks ago behind an Atlanta Highway business has been identified as Hung Van Le.
The Sheriff’s Office had held off on publicly naming Le, 61, who was known to frequent the area where his body was found, until his relatives could be notified.
But the department said they have “exhausted all means” to find them.
Investigators are still waiting on the autopsy results before releasing the cause of death, and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information can call the investigators at 770-503-3232, and tipsters can be anonymous.