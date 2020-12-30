Possible ransomware pop-up reported by Eskimo Cold Storage in Hall

A Gainesville business reported their email stopped working and saw a pop-up of ransomware asking for money, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office took a report considered “computer trespass” Sunday, Dec. 27, from Eskimo Cold Storage on Athens Highway.

Lt. Greg Cochran said the business reported its email stopped working and then a pop-up of “ransomware appeared on the screen asking for a large sum of money.”

Cochran said the case was out of the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, and authorities “believed it occurred in another country.”

Eskimo Cold Storage Vice President Karen Reece declined to comment.

Hall County was hit with a ransomware attack with lasting effects in October.