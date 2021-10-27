Authorities looking for girl who ran away from children services personnel in Buford

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from Division of Family and Children Services personnel in Buford Monday, Oct. 25.
Ella Wood ran away just after midnight Monday in the area of Bristol Industrial Way, and law enforcement said they believe she is in the Atlantic Station area of Atlanta.
Ella is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 105 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and glasses.
Anyone with information on Ella’s whereabouts is asked to call the investigator at 770-533-7187.