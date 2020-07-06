Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping on Flat Creek Road

A 20-year-old woman suffered a bruised eye, bloody nose and multiple lacerations after a reported attempted kidnapping, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, in the 5200 block of Flat Creek Road and spoke with witnesses.
“According to the initial investigation, the victim had been walking along the road when an unknown male suspect stopped and attempted to force the victim into his vehicle. The victim physically resisted while screaming for help,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
The man was able to push the woman into the car and shut the door, but the woman was able to escape, Booth said. The man drove away from the scene.
The woman was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment and has been released.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the investigator at (770) 297-4697.