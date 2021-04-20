Authorities asking for help finding missing Hall County man

Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Hall County man with cerebral palsy who investigators believe was picked up at his home.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Alan Augello, 31, last spoke by phone around 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, with the family member he lives with.

“Kyle has cerebral palsy with other possible medical conditions and does not drive,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they believe someone picked Augello up at his home in the 3,600 block of Schofield Road, and there were no signs of force.

Augello stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 770-536-5206.