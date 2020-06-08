Attorney argues for change of venue in Deputy Dixon slaying trial

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal heard arguments Monday, June 8, for and against changing the trial venue in the case of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon’s death.



The motion was one of dozens submitted in the case by attorneys representing Hector Garcia-Solis. Garcia-Solis was charged with murder along with Brayan Omar Cruz, London Alexander Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez regarding the July 8, 2019, death.

All four men have pleaded not guilty.

Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dixon and another deputy reached the suspects on Highland Avenue. Dixon was shot one time in an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.