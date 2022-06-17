Assistant solicitor general to replace Burton on Juvenile Court bench

Chief Assistant Solicitor General Amber Sowers will move to the Juvenile Court bench after the court’s chief judge was elected in May to Superior Court.
Sowers will start Jan. 1 in the spot held by Chief Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton, who ran unopposed for retiring Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller’s seat in Superior Court.
Sowers has served as the Chief Assistant Solicitor General since 2009. She has been a member of the Georgia bar since 2005 and graduated from the University of Missouri’s law school.
Sowers was appointed by the Northeastern Judicial Circuit’s Superior Court judges, who cover Hall and Dawson counties, after an application process.
“We’re very pleased to have Ms. Sowers continue her public service in this new capacity,” Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said in a statement. “She’s been an effective leader in the Solicitor General’s office, was a longtime member of the Family Treatment Court team and has demonstrated a strong commitment in the community to making a positive impact in the lives of children.”
Burton previously told The Times Judge Alison Toller will now be the chief judge for Juvenile Court. Sowers joins Toller, Judge Joe Diaz and Juvenile Court Judge Matthew Leipold, who was appointed earlier this year.