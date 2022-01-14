Judge declares mistrial in trespassing case after defense attorney has COVID-19 symptoms

A criminal trespassing case ended in a mistrial earlier this week after the defense attorney began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Court Administrator Jason Stephenson said it was the first case in Hall that has been declared a mistrial since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Hall County State Court Judge John Breakfield presided over the case for Charlie Putnam, who was accused of trespassing on the property of Lakewood Baptist Church in February 2020 after being told he was not allowed to do so, according to court documents.