After 137 years, Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker is closing its doors

Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker, a 137-year-old Gainesville law firm is closing its doors on Sept. 30.
Three lawyers from the firm at 405 Washington St. will join Hulsey, Oliver & Mahar at 200 E.E. Butler Parkway in Gainesville, according to an announcement on Thursday, July 30.
The news release doesn’t say why the firm is shutting down.
“The legacy and rich history of this firm … is deeply embedded in this community,” the release says. “That will not change. We have had many exceptional lawyers practice with us all over all these many decades, some for their entire careers of 40 to 50 years.”
Jeff Gill