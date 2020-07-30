BREAKING
LIVE UPDATES: Northeast Georgia Health System hits another COVID-19 record, but increase in patients is slowing
The Northeast Georgia Health System is treating 175 COVID-19 patients as of July 30, an increase of one from the day before and seven from the week before.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
After 137 years, Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker is closing its doors
Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker, LLP
Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker, LLP announced Thursday, July 30, it would close its doors in September, after 137 years in business.

Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker, a 137-year-old Gainesville law firm is closing its doors on Sept. 30. 

Three lawyers from the firm at 405 Washington St. will join Hulsey, Oliver & Mahar at 200 E.E. Butler Parkway   in Gainesville, according to an announcement on Thursday, July 30. 

The news release doesn’t say why the firm is shutting down. 

“The legacy and rich history of this firm … is deeply embedded in this community,” the release says. “That will not change. We have had many exceptional lawyers practice with us all over all these many decades, some for their entire careers of 40 to 50 years.” 

Check back for updates. 

Jeff Gill 

Regional events