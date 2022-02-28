Queen City Parkway crash sends 2 to the hospital

Update: One woman was extricated from a car by firefighters after it collided with a tractor-trailer Monday morning on Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said a flatbed tractor trailer and a Honda Accord collided before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the intersection of Queen City Parkway and Aviation Boulevard.

Smith said one person was trapped in the Honda Accord and was extricated by firefighters.

The driver and a female passenger in the Accord were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck.

The intersection reopened before 10 a.m. Monday.