9-year-old girl flown to Atlanta hospital after ATV strikes tree

A 9-year-old girl was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Saturday, May 6, with life-threatening injuries after riding on an ATV that struck a tree, according to authorities.

The girl was brought around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to Hall County Fire Station No. 11 on Bark Camp Road in Murrayville by her father.

Georgia State Patrol said the ATV was driving on Charlie Jackson Road in Lumpkin County, and the girl was sitting in front of the driver. State patrol has not identified the driver.

State patrol said the ATV went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver and the girl were not wearing helmets, and the girl’s head struck the center of the ATV’s handlebars, state patrol said.

The driver carried the girl to her father before her father drove her to the fire station.

Hall County personnel transported the child to Northeast Georgia Medical Center before being flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger did not have further information on the child’s condition.