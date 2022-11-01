5 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Dawsonville Highway

Five people were taken to the hospital after a 19-year-old driver lost control on slick roads Monday, Oct. 31, in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol said Honorio Atlahua Temoxtle was driving east in a Chevrolet Colorado about 7:20 p.m. on Dawsonville Highway near Sundance Drive.
Troopers believe Atlahua Temoxtle lost control on the wet road and started rotating, sending the truck across the centerline and crashing into the passenger side of a Toyota Camry, according to state patrol.
Atlahua Temoxtle, 19, and three passengers in the Chevrolet Colorado had minor injuries, while the driver of the Toyota had serious injuries.
Atlahua Temoxtle was cited for failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed and not having proof of insurance.