BREAKING
BREAKING: 2 children found dead at home in northeast Hall County
Two children have been found dead at a home in northeast Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The children are a boy, 5, and girl, 6, who are siblings, a Facebook post from the agency said.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
$400K in meth seized, Gainesville man arrested
12122020BARRERA
Roughly $400,000 in methamphetamine was seized after an investigation by the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. The narcotics unit was assisted by state and federal law enforcement. Provided by Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a Gainesville man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after narcotics officers seized roughly $400,000 of the drug Thursday, Dec. 10.

Law enforcement arrested Edwin Barrera, 30, on Otila Drive in Gainesville, where officers seized 4 kilograms of meth, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth.

The Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s gang and drug task forces, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Department of Homeland Security on the case.

Booth did not release any further information on the investigation or how the arrest was made.

The case is still under investigation, but no further arrests or charges are expected, he said.

Barrera was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Create your own user feedback survey
Regional events