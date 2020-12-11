$400K in meth seized, Gainesville man arrested

Authorities say a Gainesville man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after narcotics officers seized roughly $400,000 of the drug Thursday, Dec. 10.
Law enforcement arrested Edwin Barrera, 30, on Otila Drive in Gainesville, where officers seized 4 kilograms of meth, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth.
The Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s gang and drug task forces, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Department of Homeland Security on the case.
Booth did not release any further information on the investigation or how the arrest was made.
The case is still under investigation, but no further arrests or charges are expected, he said.
Barrera was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.