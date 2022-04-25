4 Gainesville police officers injured in separate attacks

Four Gainesville Police officers were injured in two separate attacks this weekend, according to a press release Monday, April 25.
Two female officers were attacked by a juvenile after responding to a call Saturday, April 23, that the juvenile was “physically assaulting social workers,” the release states.
The officers were taken to the hospital with injuries, and the juvenile was taken into custody for a mental evaluation, according to police.
In the other incident, two male officers responded to a report of someone refusing to leave a local motel. Leland Hawke Amerson, 27, proceeded to attack the officers, headbutting one of them in the nose, police allege.
Amerson was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony obstruction and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction. Both officers were treated for their injuries.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook said all four of the officers have not yet returned to work but were discharged from the hospital. One received a serious knee injury, Holbrook said.
The lieutenant was unsure of when the officers would return to work.