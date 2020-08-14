BREAKING
Hall Schools announces hybrid start to school year
The Hall County School District has announced it will begin the first two weeks of the school year with a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes, beginning Aug. 24.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
$3 million in meth seized, two men behind bars
67-pound meth seizure in North Hall
Two men from Mexico were charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found 67 pounds of the drug, or $3 million-worth, in north Hall County, authorities say. Courtesy Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Two men from Mexico were charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found 67 pounds of the drug, or $3 million-worth, in north Hall County, authorities say. 

Juan Hernandez Pacheco, 20, and Israel Bustis-Padilla, 31, both of Michoacan, Mexico, were charged Thursday, Aug. 13. Both have immigration holds through the Department of Homeland Security. 

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the 67-pound seizure included meth in crystal and liquid form. 

Authorities said they also seized packaging materials, chemicals and a ledger from a house in the 3700 block of James Ed Road off of U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway. 

The two men were also charged with manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

The investigation was a partnership between the Gainesville-Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and the Department of Homeland Security. 

Booth said no further arrests are anticipated in the case, and he released no further details. 

Juan Hernandez-Pachecho
Juan Hernandez-Pachecho
Israel Bustis-Padilla
Israel Bustis-Padilla
Regional events