$3 million in meth seized, two men behind bars

Two men from Mexico were charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found 67 pounds of the drug, or $3 million-worth, in north Hall County, authorities say.
Juan Hernandez Pacheco, 20, and Israel Bustis-Padilla, 31, both of Michoacan, Mexico, were charged Thursday, Aug. 13. Both have immigration holds through the Department of Homeland Security.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the 67-pound seizure included meth in crystal and liquid form.
Authorities said they also seized packaging materials, chemicals and a ledger from a house in the 3700 block of James Ed Road off of U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway.
The two men were also charged with manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The investigation was a partnership between the Gainesville-Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and the Department of Homeland Security.
Booth said no further arrests are anticipated in the case, and he released no further details.