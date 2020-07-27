21-year-old Lula woman killed in Banks County wreck

A 21-year-old Lula woman was killed in a Sunday, July 26, wreck after her car struck a utility pole in Banks County, according to authorities.
Courtney Mae Flanagan was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on Old Hwy. 441 roughly a half-mile north of Simmons Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Assistant post commander Sgt. C.E. Parker said the state patrol was requested to investigate the one-vehicle wreck around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Parker said Flanagan’s 2004 Toyota Corolla “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve” and drove off the west shoulder of the roadway.
“Ms. Flanagan was not restrained and was ejected from the vehicle,” Parker wrote in an email.
Parker said there will be no charges, but the investigation will continue on “whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash.”