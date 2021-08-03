2 seriously injured after Monday crash involving postal van on Cleveland Highway

A Clermont man was charged with reckless driving Monday, Aug. 2, after his truck sideswiped a U.S. Postal Service maintenance van in North Hall, according to the Georgia State Patrol.



Allie Lee Small, 60, also faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and serious injury by vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said about 10:40 a.m. on Monday Small was driving a Dodge truck heading north on Cleveland Highway near Walden Pond Road. Taylor said Small crossed the center line and sideswiped a postal maintenance van driven by Michael Johnson, 60, of Loganville.