12 people displaced after residential fire in Gainesville

A residential fire Friday, May 14, in Gainesville displaced 12 people, according to authorities.
Hall County Fire Services responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Crow Lane off of Skelton Road. Gainesville firefighters also responded to the scene, where the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said six adults and six children were displaced, and the American Red Cross was contacted for assistance.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County fire marshal’s office.
No further information was provided.