1 dead, another seriously injured in Saturday crash in South Hall

A Flowery Branch man was killed and another woman seriously injured after their vehicles collided Saturday, Dec. 11, on Spout Springs Road in South Hall, according to authorities.
Mark Andrew Cohen, 54, of Flowery Branch, died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mary Angela Bell, 39, of Buford, was driving south in a Hyundai Santa Fe around 12:15 p.m. on Spout Springs Road near Williams Road when she crossed the center line and hit Cohen’s Odyssey on the driver’s side, according to Georgia State Patrol Post Commander D.A. Rathel.
Bell suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Rathel said.
Rathel said both drivers were properly restrained.
“Although alcohol and drugs were not suspected, a voluntary blood sample was obtained from (Bell),” Rathel wrote in an email.
The Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting the investigation, and charges are pending.