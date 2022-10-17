1 dead, 9 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clermont

A Duluth man was killed and nine people were injured after a wreck Saturday, Oct. 15 in Clermont, according to authorities.
The 33-year old man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway at Hulsey Road.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the man was driving a Honda Civic south on Cleveland Highway and was passing cars. The man's car hit a northbound Honda Odyssey minivan, which had five adults and four children inside.
The minivan's occupants, who were all from Gainesville, were transported by ambulance and by helicopter to hospitals.
The Sheriff's Office did not release any further details.