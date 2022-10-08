PHOTOS: Mule Camp Market marches into Midtown Greenway

Food is prepared by one of many vendors Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival in the Midtown Greenway.
Fresh kettle corn is popped Friday Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival in the Midtown Greenway.
Crowds gather at the Midtown Greenway Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, for day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival featuring crafts, food and goods vendors as well as live music scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.
Mayra Santos and daughter Eliza, 2, take a pony ride Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival in the Midtown Greenway.
Crowds walks past a vendor selling wood carvings at the Midtown Greenway Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival featuring crafts, food and goods vendors as well as live music scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.