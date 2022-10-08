By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Mule Camp Market marches into Midtown Greenway
10082022 MULE 8.jpg

Food is prepared by one of many vendors Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival in the Midtown Greenway.

by Scott Rogers
10082022 MULE 7.jpg

Fresh kettle corn is popped Friday Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival in the Midtown Greenway.

10082022 MULE 6.jpg

Crowds gather at the Midtown Greenway Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, for day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival featuring crafts, food and goods vendors as well as live music scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.

10082022 MULE 5.jpg

10082022 MULE 3.jpg

10082022 MULE 1.jpg

Mayra Santos and daughter Eliza, 2, take a pony ride Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival in the Midtown Greenway.

10082022 MULE 4.jpg

10082022 MULE 2.jpg

Crowds walks past a vendor selling wood carvings at the Midtown Greenway Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during day one of the annual Gainesville Jaycees Mule Camp Market Festival featuring crafts, food and goods vendors as well as live music scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.

