PHOTOS: Gainesville gets patriotic for 2022 Memorial Day parade
05312022 PARADE 18.jpg

Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.

by Natalae LaDouceur
05312022 PARADE 10.jpg

05312022 PARADE 15.jpg

05312022 PARADE 9.jpg

05312022 PARADE 6.jpg

05312022 PARADE 14.jpg

05312022 PARADE 16.jpg

05312022 PARADE 4.jpg

05312022 PARADE 12.jpg

05312022 PARADE 13.jpg

05312022 PARADE 5.jpg

05312022 PARADE 17.jpg

05312022 PARADE 2.jpg

05312022 PARADE 8.jpg

05312022 PARADE 11.jpg

05312022 PARADE 1.jpg

05312022 PARADE 19.jpg

05312022 PARADE 3.jpg

05312022 PARADE 7.jpg

