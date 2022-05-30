PHOTOS: Gainesville gets patriotic for 2022 Memorial Day parade

Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way thought town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.
Downtown Gainesville was closed off Monday, May 30, 2022, for its first Memorial Day parade since a two-year hiatus for the pandemic. Veterans, bands, vintage cars and more made their way through town as onlookers waved flags and cheered.