PHOTOS: Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle 2023
01022023 PolarBearPlunge 10.jpg

Participants jump into Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 09.jpg

Participants jump into Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 07.jpg

A participant paddles on Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 08.jpg

A participant jumps into Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 06.jpg

Participants pose for a photo Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 04.jpg

Participants jump into Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 03.jpg

Participants paddle on Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 PolarBearPlunge 05.jpg

A participant is shown Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 Polar Bear Plunge 02

Participants jump into Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin

01022023 Polar Bear Plunge 01

Participants jump into Lake Lanier on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle hosted annually at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. - photo by Kim Martin