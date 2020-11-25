What Gainesville, Hall County leaders are thankful for this Thanksgiving

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch

Favorite tradition: All of my family for years have come to my house for Thanksgiving, but sadly they won’t be able to this year. … What I plan on doing is delivering the holiday meals and putting it on their doorsteps so they can at least enjoy that hopefully. We won’t be getting together this year. That’s my greatest thing is everybody coming to my house.

Favorite foods: My mother is a great cook. She cooks probably the best cornbread dressing that I’ve ever had.

What he is thankful for: I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for friends and especially our community. I’m thankful for the service of the men and women and the sacrifice that they make at the Sheriff’s Office to our community. Perhaps more than anything this year, I’m thankful for hope — hope for the next year and the good things it might bring with it. When we close the book on this year, I hope and pray we can put aside all the bad things that happened and learn from them and try to make 2021 the best it can be.