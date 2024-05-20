What four Georgia governors said in paying tribute to poultry icon Abit Massey in Gainesville Four Georgia governors paid tribute to Gainesville poultry icon Abit Massey on Monday, May 20. Pictured, from left, are Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty; University of Georgia president Jere Morehead; and former governors Nathan Deal and Roy Barnes. Former Gov. Sonny Perdue spoke in a video presentation. - photo by Jeff Gill Four Georgia governors, among others, paid tribute Monday, May 20, to iconic Hall County poultry pioneer Abit Massey.