This UNG professor is creating a course that will introduce high schoolers to U.S. intelligence and national security

The social studies class, which will be an elective for juniors and seniors, is titled, “Introduction to U.S. Intelligence and National Security Studies.” Mienie, who directs UNG’s strategic and security studies degree program and partnerships, said the high school level intelligence course will be one of the first in the nation.

Last year, Mienie said he was approached by Justin Hill to collaboratively build the class for high schoolers in Georgia. Hill is the associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction at the Georgia Department of Education and an information warfare officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

“I was over the moon about that,” Mienie said.