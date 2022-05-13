These local business leaders lauded at chamber’s 2022 gala

For the 114th time in its history, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and gala at the Chattahoochee Country Club Thursday, May 12, honoring a lineup of community business leaders and public servants.

The title of Small Business of the Year was awarded to both Skyline Contracting, owned by Wes Hall, and Southern Baked Pie Co., owned by Amanda Wilbanks.

Hall founded the roofing company 10 years ago with Terry Garrett, focusing on roofing, siding, gutters and paint. His first introduction to the chamber came several years ago when he was called upon to address roof leaks at the chamber building, which turned out to be clogged drains that, according to the chamber, looked like a makeshift swimming pool.

“We sort of joke about that today, but in 10 years of doing this I’ve never seen so much water on a roof as I did that day,” Hall said. “We have been helping them maintain the roof out there ever since.”