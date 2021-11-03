'Thankful I made the trip' - Gainesville fans watch Braves clinch in person





The morning after the Astros’ 9-5 win, he started to think about making the trip more than 800 miles away to Houston for Game 6 Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“I asked my wife, and she said I could only go if I got a friend to go with me,” Talley said.

Talley and Hill got the trip planned Monday afternoon and flew Tuesday, ending up in Minute Maid Park in the upper deck directly behind home plate. Talley estimated that there were a couple thousand other Braves fans in the stadium with him.

Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and the Braves breezed to their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Game 6. Max Fried threw six dominant innings in a signature pitching performance to close it out.

"We hit every pothole, every bump you could possibly hit this year," Freeman said. "Injuries, every single kind of thing that could happen, that could go wrong went wrong, and we overcame every single one of those things."

Soler tapped his heart twice before beginning his home run trot after connecting off rookie Luis Garcia in the third inning, sending the ball flying completely out of Minute Maid Park.

Soler was named the MVP. Talley called the homer “surreal.”

“That really took the life out of the crowd, and then the Dansby Swanson two-run homer really put a dagger in their heart,” Talley said. “It was great to see Freddie (Freeman) take a leisurely lap around the bases.”

As a Braves fan, Talley could never be sure of victory until the final out.