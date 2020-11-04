This retired Gainesville pilot's book on Delta's history covers subjects from Scarlet O'Hara to civil rights

Stowe said the captain called the new flight attendant to the cockpit and told her that she would stay and serve as the “designated fire guard” for their two-hour wait on the ground.



When she offered a puzzled look, Stowe said the captain explained to her that the fire guard looks for evidence of smoke or fire in the cabin and is responsible for notifying the ground crew by screaming, “Fire!”

“I’m sure she knew this story was a lot of crap, but she smiled and said, ‘You can depend on me,’” Stowe wrote.

Stowe said he made sure to bring the flight attendant lunch and noticed that she was “soaking wet” with perspiration because planes did not have ground air conditioning in those days.

“I never forget this experience, but I’m sure it was just one of many such incidents for some of our early African American employees,” he wrote.

In 1968, he said Delta hired its first Black pilot, Sam Graddy. Stowe noted that Graddy was a soft-spoken Army pilot who became legendary to many aspiring Black military pilots.

Stowe also touches in this chapter on Cal Flanigan, who trained as a pilot during a time when few Black pilots were flying airliners.

After being hired as a pilot for Delta, Stowe said Flanigan climbed in his career, serving as a senior flight instructor, line check airman and Delta’s first Black international chief pilot in Atlanta.

“And he never took a sick day in his 45-year career,” Stowe said.

A frightening encounter

Toward the end of the book, Stowe shares a suspenseful encounter he had in 1991, when he nearly had to make an emergency landing in a mountainous region along the Afghanistan and Pakistan border.

Stowe said he was flying about 230 passengers from Frankfurt, Germany, to Dehli, India. As he crossed into Afghanistan, an air traffic controller asked for an “over-fly permit number.”

He said some countries require overflight permits to operate in their airspace and charge the airline company a tax for flying over their country.

“I said we didn’t have one and didn’t think the country required one,” Stowe recounted. “They ordered us to turn around and vacate the airspace.”

With a risky bluff and the help of a Russian air traffic controller, Stowe said his plane was able to pass over Afghanistan.

From pilot to author

For the past 10 years, Stowe has spent his time volunteering with Good News Clinics in Gainesville, serving as the application specialist for potential patients at the clinic. When the pandemic hit, he said the organization closed its doors to volunteers, and he suddenly had a lot of time on his hands.

Stowe had already begun writing down his accounts as a pilot, which encompassed 1966 to 1997, and would share them on a Facebook page for retired Delta employees.

“Somebody said, ‘Man this is great, I love the way you write,’” Stowe recounted. “It egged me on, and I put another story on.”

When he began accumulating more stories, Stowe said he considered putting the memories into a book. Unsure if this was the track he wanted to pursue, he reached out to Dave Binnix, the owner of LAD Custom Publishing Inc in Buford who happens to live in his neighborhood.

“I called him and told him what I was doing,” Stowe said. “He showed me a book he had written about his life and said it’s not that expensive to do. He told me, ‘If you want to do it, we’ll work with you.’”

On Oct. 15, Stowe’s 167-page book, “Why We Loved to Fly, and How It Showed,” was published.

People can purchase the book by first going to buy.ladportal.com/profile/login and creating an account. They can then visit buy.ladportal.com and scroll down to find Stowe’s book. Digital copies cost $8 and physical editions are $12.